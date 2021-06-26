Cancel
POTUS

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

By Steve Holland,Phil Stewart,Jonathan Landay
Reuters
 15 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House, in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.

Biden, seated beside Ghani and Abdullah in the Oval Office, called them "two old friends" and said U.S. support for Afghanistan was not ending but would be sustained despite the U.S. pullout.

"Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want," said Biden, saying the "senseless violence has to stop."

Ghani said Afghan security forces had retaken six districts on Friday. He said he respected Biden's decision and that the partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is entering a new phase.

"We are determined to have unity, coherence," he said.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Ghani said the United States' decision to withdraw troops was a sovereign one and it was Kabul's job to "manage consequences."

He added that Biden had clearly articulated that the U.S. embassy would continue to operate and security aid would continue and in some cases move on an accelerated schedule.

Abdullah said in a Reuters interview after the Biden meeting that stalled intra-Afghan talks on a political settlement to decades of strife should not be abandoned unless the insurgents themselves pull out.

"I think we shouldn’t shut the door unless it’s completely shut by the Taliban," Abdullah said. "We can’t say no to talks despite a lack of progress or in spite of what’s happening on the ground." read more

The Oval Office meeting could be as valuable to Ghani for its symbolism as for any new U.S. help because it will be seen as affirming Biden's support for the beleaguered Afghan leader as he confronts Taliban gains, bombings and assassinations, a surge in COVID-19 cases and political infighting in Kabul.

"At a time when morale is incredibly shaky and things are going downhill, anything one can do to help shore up morale and shore up the government is worth doing," said Ronald Neumann, a former U.S. ambassador to Kabul. "Inviting Ghani here is a pretty strong sign that we're backing him."

Biden's embrace, however, comes only months after U.S. officials were pressuring Ghani to step aside for a transitional government under a draft political accord that they floated in a failed gambit to break a stalemate in peace talks.

Biden has asked Congress to approve $3.3 billion in security assistance for Afghanistan next year and is sending 3 million doses of vaccines there to help it battle COVID-19.

U.S. officials have been clear that Biden will not halt the American pullout – likely to be completed in the coming weeks -and he is unlikely to approve any U.S. military support to Kabul to halt the Taliban's advances beyond advice, intelligence, and aircraft maintenance.

Earlier, the Afghan leaders met for a second day on Capitol Hill, where Biden's withdrawal decision met objections from many members of both parties.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, welcoming Ghani to a bipartisan leadership meeting, said she looked forward to hearing about what more can be done with U.S. humanitarian aid, especially for women and girls.

Many lawmakers and experts have expressed deep concerns that the Taliban - if returned to power - will reverse progress made on the rights of women and girls, who were harshly repressed and barred from education and work during the insurgents' 1996-2001 rule.

WORRIES ABOUT AL QAEDA

The Ghani-Abdullah visit comes with the peace process stalled and violence raging as Afghan security forces fight to stem a Taliban spring offensive that threatens several provincial capitals and has triggered mobilizations of ethnic militias to reinforce government troops.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking during a visit on Friday to Paris, said Washington is "looking very hard" at whether the Taliban are "serious about a peaceful resolution to the conflict." read more

The crisis has fueled grave concerns that the Taliban could regain power - two decades after the U.S.-led invasion ended their harsh version of Islamist rule – allowing a resurgence of al Qaeda. U.S. and U.N. officials say the extremists maintain close links with the Taliban.

U.S. officials respond that the United States will be able to detect and thwart any new threats by al Qaeda or other Islamists. The Taliban insist al Qaeda is no longer in Afghanistan.

U.S. government sources familiar with U.S. intelligence reporting describe the situation as dire. Ghani, they said, has been urged to do more to step up pressure on the insurgents while U.S.-led coalition forces are still there.

Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Taliban take key Iran-Afghanistan border crossing

The Taliban said on Friday they had captured a key border crossing with Iran, hours after Joe Biden issued a staunch defence of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The group has captured more than a third of the country’s 400 districts since the US accelerated its final pullout in early May. The insurgents now hold an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Growing safety concerns for Afghan translators as U.S. troops withdraw

As the Taliban claims to control a majority of Afghanistan, there are growing concerns over the safety of thousands of Afghan contractors and translators who worked with U.S. troops. While President Biden said there is a home for them in the U.S., a translator tells NBC News’ Richard Engel that he’s gotten a lot of announcements but no action.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report: Afghanistan's future now up to Afghans, Biden says

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Friday! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSUS News and World Report

‘Overdue’: Biden Sets Aug. 31 for US Exit From Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, delivering an impassioned argument for exiting the nearly 20-year war without sacrificing more American lives even as he bluntly acknowledged there will be no “mission accomplished” moment to celebrate. Biden pushed...
POTUSNPR

The Pentagon Plans To Support Afghan Forces After U.S. Troops Withdraw

NPR's Noel King talks to Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents Bush and Obama, about what's ahead as the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is nearly complete. NOEL KING, HOST:. This afternoon, President Biden will speak from the White House about American troops leaving Afghanistan,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSABC13 Houston

Biden says US. war in Afghanistan will end August 31

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying "speed is safety" as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war. "We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build," Biden said in a speech to update...
POTUSBBC

Biden defends decision to end Afghan military operation

US President Joe Biden has defended his decision to withdraw military forces from Afghanistan, saying that US operations will end on 31 August. The fourth US president to oversee the war also defended the speed of the US withdrawal, saying it saved lives. Mr Biden's speech comes as the Taliban...
POTUSNPR

Afghan War Veteran Remains Optimistic After U.S. Withdrawal

U.S. forces are now over 90% out of Afghanistan. That's according to a statement this week from U.S. Central Command. So it's looking like the U.S. will easily hit President Biden's goal - complete withdrawal from that country by September 11. But as U.S. forces pull out, the Taliban has been sweeping in, seizing district after district, one by one, mostly in the northeast of the country, which prompts a question - what about big cities? What about Kabul? Will the Afghan government hold? I put that question to Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, yesterday.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Taliban Launch Assault On Afghan Provincial Capital As US Ramps Up Withdrawal

The Taliban launched a major assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the first since the US military began its final drawdown of troops from the country as insurgents press on with a blistering offensive. Fierce fighting erupted in the western city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy