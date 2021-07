The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the community to identify a suspect who was involved in a burglary of a motor vehicle. The burglary occurred Wednesday, June 23 about 3:17 am at Top Deck Incorporated, located in the 10000 block of Hwy 62 North, in Mauriceville. If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective James Blankenship of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. 409-883-2612.