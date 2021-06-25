Evangelist nurtures new Latino congregation
A local church is working with a church planter to start a new Spanish-speaking congregation in Morganton. Partnering with Summit Community Church and the Catawba River Baptist Association, Miguel Abdala brings more than 20 years of experience starting churches and training leaders to Morganton. Since March, he has been meeting weekly with four families who will form the leadership of Summit Community Hispanic Church when it launches sometime next year.morganton.com