Philips’ new 55″ monitor is designed to make the most of next-gen consoles

Private Division will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of Kerbal Space Program by bringing the game over to next-gen consoles. While the team is currently hard at work on producing the sequel to the weird and insane space title that people have come to adore for the past decade, they will be making sure those who want to play it on a new console have the chance to play the first game in style with the new Enhanced Edition. Aside from the fact that it will feature improvements, it's basically the same game as before with all the content ever released in one title. But you will see fun additions like upgraded resolution, improved framerate, advanced shaders, better textures, and full support for a mouse and keyboard. We have a couple quotes from the team below about the anniversary and the new release coming in 2022, as well as a special video about the anniversary,