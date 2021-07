After spending some time under wraps, Rainbow Six Extraction recently emerged with the expected announcement that it would be ditching its former name "Quarantine". What it isn't letting go of, Ubisoft say, are all of the oh so many operators in Rainbow Six Siege. With so many to choose from, Ubisoft aren't designing new operators for their Left 4 Dead-like co-op shooter. Instead, they're going to be bringing some player favorite operators to Extraction, along with some who "haven’t received the amount of love we think they deserve".