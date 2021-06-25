Cancel
MLB

Dominic Smith gets walk-off single in Game 1 as Mets split twin bill vs. Phillies

By Deesha Thosar
NY Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets came close celebrating two walk-off wins in one day, but settled for a doubleheader split. The Amazin’s trailed the Phillies by one run when Francisco Lindor scorched a two-out game-tying RBI single off Phillies’ reliever Jose Alvarado in the seventh inning of Game 1 to give the Mets life. He reached first base, shouted, pounded his chest and raised his arms, demanding the already raucous Citi Field crowd to get even louder. Fans obliged as the momentum shifted in the Mets’ favor and the game went to extra innings.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Francisco Lindor
#Phillies#Game One#Padres
