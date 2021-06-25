Dominic Smith gets walk-off single in Game 1 as Mets split twin bill vs. Phillies
The Mets came close celebrating two walk-off wins in one day, but settled for a doubleheader split. The Amazin’s trailed the Phillies by one run when Francisco Lindor scorched a two-out game-tying RBI single off Phillies’ reliever Jose Alvarado in the seventh inning of Game 1 to give the Mets life. He reached first base, shouted, pounded his chest and raised his arms, demanding the already raucous Citi Field crowd to get even louder. Fans obliged as the momentum shifted in the Mets’ favor and the game went to extra innings.www.nydailynews.com