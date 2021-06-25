Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship

In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hits his 102-yard wedge to 8 inches to set up birdie on the par-4 18th hole. In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.