Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship

PGA Tour
 15 days ago

Jason Dufner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.

www.pgatour.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travelers Championship#Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke Announce Big News

As Rickie Fowler prepares for the end of the 2021 PGA Tour season, he and wife Allison Stokke will also be getting ready to start a family. On Monday, Fowler and Stokke both announced the wonderful news. They are expecting their first child, a daughter, later this year. “Reservation for...
GolfPGA Tour

Harris English shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole. Harris English hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under with Brice Garnett and K.H. Lee; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Akron, OHmadison

Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly 1-2 heading into final round of Senior Players Championship

Three opening birdies gave Steve Stricker an eight-shot lead in what looked to be a runaway in the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship on Saturday in Akron, Ohio. Stricker started missing greens and missing putts until his lead was down to three shots. He steadied himself with a birdie on the par-5 16th and wound up with a 2-over 72 to lead Madison native Jerry Kelly by four shots going into the final round.
GolfPosted by
Hartford Courant

Dom Amore: Kramer Hickok came up a putt short at an epic Travelers Championship, but he made a name for himself

When morning turned to afternoon, with a tee time of 1:50 p.m., Kramer Hickok was still “some guy,” an obscure golf name at the top of the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship, the guy who’s never won, playing with Bubba Watson. As afternoon turned to dusk, he was “Kra-mer, Kra-mer, Kra-mer.” As dusk threatened to turn to darkness and the longest playoff in the 70-year history of the ...
Cromwell, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Travelers Championship notebook: Bryson DeChambeau thinks he’ll win in Cromwell at ‘some point,’ sits three shots back heading into final round

Eventually, it seems, Bryson DeChambeau will be in the mix to hoist a trophy in Cromwell. The sixth-ranked golfer in the world was among the betting favorites to win the Travelers Championship this week. He’s finished top 10 in three straight starts at TPC River Highlands, and built on his previous start each time. He tied for ninth in 2018, tied for eighth in 2019 and tied for sixth last ...
GolfPGA Tour

An exciting finish in place at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. – Given that the world’s greatest minds have enough on their plate with timeless mysteries such as Dark Matter, the Voynich Manuscript, Phaistos Disc and Gilligan’s Island, we won’t saddle them with this final-round wonderment about TPC River Highlands. We will, however, ask 2012 Travelers Championship winner Marc...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jason Day, bogey free round with eight birdies

The great comeback of Guido Migliozzi, the leadership of Jason Day and the elimination of Francesco Molinari. In Cromwell, Connecticut (USA), the second round of the Travelers Championship, a tournament of the PGA Tour, ended in the name of twists. Travelers Championship, results. On the TPC River Highlands course (par...
GolfPGA Tour

Troy Merritt finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship

In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hits his 102-yard wedge to 8 inches to set up birdie on the par-4 18th hole. In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
MLBHartford Courant

At a tournament marked by memorable performances year-after-year, Harris English and Kramer Hickok delivered one of the best yet at 2021 Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth’s tournament-winning bunker shot at the 2017 Travelers Championship is the golf equivalent of a walk-off home run — a pandemonium-inducing play. Kevin Streelman’s seven consecutive birdies in 2014, or Jim Furyk’s PGA Tour-record 58 in 2016, were akin to a 3-point specialist in basketball getting hot down the stretch of a game — bucket after bucket, birdie after birdie — willing themselves to victory.
GolfPGA Tour

K.H. Lee rebounds from poor front in third round of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lee finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under with Brice Garnett and Harris English; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
GolfNorwich Bulletin

Buffet of birdies continues at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL – Last week at Torrey Pines, carding a birdie was as easy as stealing a steak from a Rottweiler. The lowest score posted at the 2021 U.S. Open was 67, but this week at TPC River Highlands, site of the Travelers Championship, a 67 doesn’t feel special. On Thursday, Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira shot 63s, Talor Gooch shot 64 and five players shot 65.
GolfPosted by
Hartford Courant

Reigning champ Dustin Johnson moves up the Travelers Championship leaderboard with third-round 65

After shooting even-par on Thursday and scrambling late Friday to make the cut, reigning Travelers Championship winner Dustin Johnson looked more like the man who finished 19-under par a year ago during Saturday’s third round. Johnson shot a 5-under 65, marked by six birdies and one lone bogey on the 12th hole to pull himself up to 7-under for the tournament. The second-ranked player in the ...
GolfPosted by
Hartford Courant

Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok (-10) share lead heading into Travelers Championship final round; 24 players within 4 shots of the top

Atop the Travelers Championship leaderboard through Saturday’s third round sit a pair of golfers whose careers could not have played out more differently. Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters winner and thrice a champion at TPC River Highlands, co-leads at 10-under alongside Kramer Hickok, a 29-year-old Texan still in search of his first PGA Tour win. Both have played steady through 54 holes. ...
GolfPGA Tour

Troy Merritt putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a 34-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole. In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
GolfPGA Tour

6-over 78 by Scott Harrington in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Harrington sinks a 29-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 17th hole. In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day in 155th at 10 over; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
GolfPGA Tour

Jason Day shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and other PGA TOUR players compete alongside celebrities such as Larry Fitzgerald, Barry Sanders, Tom Izzo and more in a charitable pro-am to help raise money for the Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit. Hear from participating celebrities on why they enjoy the pro-am and how they’re helping the city of Detroit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy