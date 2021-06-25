Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship
Jason Dufner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.www.pgatour.com