Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland tops Minnesota 4-1

myradioworks.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer twin Eddie Rosario notched a two run single as part of a three run eighth inning Thursday night to help push Cleveland past Minnesota 4-1 at Target Field. The game was tied at 1 after seven innings thanks to a solid outing from Twins starter Jose Berrios. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits in six and a third innings while striking out 9. That strikeout total was his most since May 2nd at Kansas City. Berrios generated 25 called strikes during his outing, with five of the nine strikeouts via called strike 3. It was not all heroics for Rosario the former Twin. In the sixth inning after stealing second base he got caught too far off the bag as the ball rolled into center and was tagged out to end the inning. The Twins scored their lone run of the night on a wild pitch from Indians starter JC Mejia in the first inning that scored Luis Arraez. The Twins (31-43) managed just six total hits off Mejia and three Cleveland (41-31) relievers. Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco each had a pair of hits. Game two of the series is set for tonight at 7:10, pre-game at 6:30 on KWO the Fan . Cal Quantrill is slated to go for the Indians while the Twins starter has yet to be determined.

www.myradioworks.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Eddie Rosario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twins#Indians#Kwo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmyradioworks.net

Twins rally past Tigers for a 5-3 victory in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Twins put up three runs in the seventh inning to rally past the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 victory in Minneapolis. Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh. That followed a game-tying solo home run from Miguel Sano. Catcher Ryan Jeffers homered...
MLBThe Dickinson Press

Twins still working on Miguel Sano’s bat

Seven years into a major league career that started auspiciously, Miguel Sano remains something of an enigma for the Minnesota Twins, who are still trying to figure out how to make him a consistent hitter. “With a game that can impact the game the way Miggy does, we do end...
MLBMining Journal

Pair of homers power Minnesota Twins past Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sano homered, leading J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday night. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. “I consider him one of the best young starting...
MLBABC News

Kepler 2-run triple, Maeda sharp, Twins top Tigers 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS -- Max Kepler hit a two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins waited out another young Detroit starter, beating the Tigers 4-2 Friday night. Like left-hander Tarik Skubal a night earlier, Detroit rookie Matt Manning didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings. Minnesota...
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Peralta scheduled to start for Detroit against Berrios and the Twins

Detroit Tigers (40-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-50, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.14 ERA, .86 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -223, Tigers +187; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lack recent sharpness, and pay for it in 5-3 loss to Minnesota Twins

An inch or two here, a foot or a cleat mark there. The Detroit Tigers got beat on the margins by the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The first few innings moved along quickly and efficiently. Tarik Skubal set down the first 13 batters he faced, striking out five in the process. Eric Haase continued his dream season with another homer, his fifth in seven games.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins 7/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The fourth match between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins will be held at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Tigers are 3-4 in their last 7 games this season. Detroit was defeated three-time in its games series with the Twins, earning a score of 4-9 in the recent match. The team delivered 4 runs, 7 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. Niko Goodman homered in the 2nd inning and scored the first point. The final point was made by Jeimer Candelario in the 4th. Detroit ranks 3rd in the AL Central standings with a 40-50 record.
MLBMacon Telegraph

Jorge Polanco’s 10th-inning blast sends Twins to four-game sweep of Detroit

The Twins need a rest after Sunday's dizzying 12-9 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Jorge Polanco's three-run, 10th-inning homer. They will get it, with four days off for the All-Star break that began after Sunday's careening game. They swept a four-game series from Detroit, with the Twins making a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy