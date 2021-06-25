Cleveland tops Minnesota 4-1

Former twin Eddie Rosario notched a two run single as part of a three run eighth inning Thursday night to help push Cleveland past Minnesota 4-1 at Target Field. The game was tied at 1 after seven innings thanks to a solid outing from Twins starter Jose Berrios. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits in six and a third innings while striking out 9. That strikeout total was his most since May 2nd at Kansas City. Berrios generated 25 called strikes during his outing, with five of the nine strikeouts via called strike 3. It was not all heroics for Rosario the former Twin. In the sixth inning after stealing second base he got caught too far off the bag as the ball rolled into center and was tagged out to end the inning. The Twins scored their lone run of the night on a wild pitch from Indians starter JC Mejia in the first inning that scored Luis Arraez. The Twins (31-43) managed just six total hits off Mejia and three Cleveland (41-31) relievers. Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco each had a pair of hits. Game two of the series is set for tonight at 7:10, pre-game at 6:30 on KWO the Fan . Cal Quantrill is slated to go for the Indians while the Twins starter has yet to be determined.