Mayor Brown says write-in campaign 'under serious consideration'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is responding to those showing support for him despite an apparent primary loss. "Hundreds of people have contacted the Mayor to ask him to run as a write-in candidate. An equal number of people have offered to financially contribute to such an effort. The Mayor has thanked all of the people who have contacted him for their outreach and support, and their belief that the City of Buffalo needs strong, experienced and consistent leadership in the Mayor's office. Currently, Mayor Brown is weighing this outpouring of support from across the City and region, and taking this suggestion under serious consideration."