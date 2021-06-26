Cancel
Presidential Election

Statement By Donald J. Trump On Wisconsin Election Audit

Wisconsin Republican leaders Robin Vos, Chris Kapenga, and Devin LeMahieu, are working hard to cover up election corruption, in Wisconsin.

They are actively trying to prevent a Forensic Audit of the election results, especially those which took place in Milwaukee, one of the most corrupt election locales in the country.

Don’t fall for their lies! These REPUBLICAN “leaders” need to step up and support the people who elected them by providing them a full forensic investigation. If they don’t, I have little doubt that they will be primaried and quickly run out of office.

