Next week on NBC Good Girls season 4 episode 13 is set to air, and there’s already a different feel around watching the show. Consider this a consequence of learning about the show’s cancellation. With NBC not moving forward and Netflix not picking it up, it’s hard to really fathom if there’s a path ahead for Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman. We may just have to accept that the remaining four episodes are it … even if we don’t want to do that.