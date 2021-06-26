Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Rep. Chip Roy Wonders What Texas Gains From Being In ‘A Union That Won’t Secure It’s Own Border’

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvJRz_0affGlYk00

Samantha Renck on June 25, 2021

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy raised concerns over why his state should remain in the union if it will not receive support to secure the southern border during a recent interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Every state in the union should send resources to the state of Texas to help us secure the border,” he told the DCNF, “because dadgummit Texas is going to secure this border if the United States of America is failing to uphold its end of the bargain of our having a union.”

“I’ve got people in Texas that are starting to rattle about ‘what are we getting out of this equation? What are we getting out of being part of a union that won’t secure its own border?’” Roy told the DCNF. “You know what — it’s our border, too.”

Roy emphasized how Texas “has a duty as a state, as a sovereign people, to defend ourselves.”

“This is pure John Locke kind of stuff,” he told the DCNF. “The first duty of government — to secure the people” and to “take care of our communities.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was assigned to address the root causes of the border crisis in late March, traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Friday. Her trip comes more than 90 days since taking the position.

Roy also discussed how drug cartels have operational control of the southern border.

“We have cartels with gunmen that are coming across our river. They are infiltrating and endangering our community,” he said. “They’ve driven 7,500 pounds of fentanyl through and across our borders that we captured. That’s not counting what we haven’t captured.”

“We have an unbelievably, uncontrolled crisis on our border with cartels having operational control of the river. The vice president doesn’t care.”

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Locke
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chip Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Dcnf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Donald J. Trump’s Statement On Media And Election Fraud

Very interesting, funny, yet sad, that every time I read or hear a story in the Lamestream Media about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, it always is preceded by the fact that, “while no evidence of voter fraud is available,” or statements to that effect, this could not be more incorrect or “fake.” Massive evidence has been accumulated which shows voter fraud at a level that is virtually beyond comprehension.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: ‘Massive Vetting Failure’, Biden Official Says White House Dropped The Ball On Stone-Manning Nomination

A White House official described Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination to lead the Bureau of Land Management as a “massive vetting failure” by President Joe Biden’s administration, according to NBC News reporter Josh Lederman. The unnamed official told Lederman that the White House dropped the ball moving forward on Stone-Manning’s nomination knowing...
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Texas Kicks Off Special Legislative Session – Here’s What They’re Trying To Get Passed

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s special legislative session focuses the GOP-backed voting reforms, combatting critical race theory in schools and prohibiting transgender women from partaking in women’s sports. The session begins Thursday, and Abbott released the agenda 24 hours earlier. Other issues on the table include pushing back against social...
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: 150 Guards Staff Empty Texas Prison Awaiting Arrival Of Criminal Migrants

Around 150 guards are staffing an empty Texas prison awaiting the arrival of criminal migrants, The Texas Tribune reported Thursday. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans on turning the South Texas Briscoe Unit state jail into a detention facility for migrants who face criminal charges but haven’t been convicted, according to the Texas Tribune. The facility’s transition started in mid-June as part of Abbott’s plan to alleviate shelter conditions as officials apprehended record numbers of migrants at the southern border.
POTUSPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Business Groups Slam Biden’s ‘Flawed’ Competition, Antitrust Executive Order

President Joe Biden’s competition and antitrust executive order will harm American consumers, groups representing both large and small businesses said. “This executive order amounts to a bizarre declaration against American businesses, from the largest to the smallest,” Small Business and Entrepreneurship (SBE) Council Chief Economist Raymond Keating said. “It’s hard to understand why a White House would go down such a path.”
POTUSPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biggest Names On Aspen Institute’s Disinformation Commission Have A Checkered Past When It Comes To Accuracy, Freedom Of The Press

Top figures on the Aspen Institute’s “Commission on Information Disorder” have pasts of spreading misinformation or partisan ties, a Daily Caller News Foundation review has found. The commission’s well-known figures include media personality Katie Couric, Prince Harry, and liberal mega-donor Kathryn Murdoch. A conservative group recently criticized Aspen for appointing...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Toyota Folds To ‘Woke Culture’, Stopping Donations To Republicans Who Objected To 2020 Election

Toyota announced Thursday that it will stop donating to Republicans who objected to certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in January. The company said in a statement, first reported by The Detroit News, that its previous donations to Republican election objectors “troubled some stakeholders.”. The statement comes two weeks after a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy