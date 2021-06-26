My Nintendo adds Disgaea 6 digital manga and wallpapers in North America

Disgaea is back after over half a decade and Defiance of Destiny is pretty much more of the same but that's certainly not a bad thing. I've been enjoying the Disgaea franchise on-and-off ever since the PS2 era and its quirky take on the SRPG formula has remained an enjoyable parody while also offering solid gameplay in its own right. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny continues this tradition seamlessly and it has you play as Zed who's on a mission to take down the God of Destruction. However, the story acts as more of an excuse for many wacky scenarios as opposed to a backdrop for a truly epic adventure. I definitely don't fault Disgaea 6 for that, though, because I love games that don't take themselves too seriously. Plus, the cast of characters is excellent with loads of distinct personalities on display and they all come to life with colourful 3D models and a talented English voice cast to boot. Oh, and the music is great stuff, too! 🎵