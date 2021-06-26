Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

My Nintendo adds Disgaea 6 digital manga and wallpapers in North America

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t often see third-party games represented on My Nintendo, but a few new rewards have popped up for Disgaea 6. Fans can spend their points on a digital manga and wallpapers. The wallpapers should be self-explanatory. As for the 21-page “Tales of Super Reincarnation” manga, it was written by...

nintendoeverything.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgaea#My Nintendo#Digital Manga#Wallpapers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesvideochums.com

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Disgaea is back after over half a decade and Defiance of Destiny is pretty much more of the same but that's certainly not a bad thing. I've been enjoying the Disgaea franchise on-and-off ever since the PS2 era and its quirky take on the SRPG formula has remained an enjoyable parody while also offering solid gameplay in its own right. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny continues this tradition seamlessly and it has you play as Zed who's on a mission to take down the God of Destruction. However, the story acts as more of an excuse for many wacky scenarios as opposed to a backdrop for a truly epic adventure. I definitely don't fault Disgaea 6 for that, though, because I love games that don't take themselves too seriously. Plus, the cast of characters is excellent with loads of distinct personalities on display and they all come to life with colourful 3D models and a talented English voice cast to boot. Oh, and the music is great stuff, too! 🎵
Video GamesNintendo Insider

New Nintendo Switch Games: 1st July 2021 (North America)

This week’s Nintendo eShop releases for North America are in, delivering new games for Nintendo Switch as well as plenty of discounts across all platforms. Alphadia Genesis 2, KEMCO: While claiming to protect its citizens, the Empire has launched a ruthless campaign against the Atramian population—those said to be infected with black energi and whose existence they deem to be a threat to the world. Discover the true face of evil in this next chapter of the Alphadia series, a story filled with belief, sacrifice, revenge, and ultimately hope!
Movieshorrorsociety.com

DARK STORIES PREMIERES IN NORTH AMERICA ON DIGITAL, ON-DEMAND, AND DVD

From Scream Factory and Shout! Studios comes the chilling new horror film Dark Stories, which will premiere in North America on digital and on-demand platforms as well as DVD on August 10, 2021. What if demons, the living dead, evil dolls, and other supernatural creatures came to haunt our apartments,...
Video GamesDestructoid

This My Nintendo ID tag reward might appeal to some of the golfers out there

Nintendo has basically delivered at least one reward for each major first-party game on the My Nintendo service, and now Mario Golf is getting its due: a My Nintendo ID tag. Live now on the store for 600 Platinum Points, the reward is just what it says on the tin, a My Nintendo ID tag that you can use while golfing, or on airline luggage. It has a picture of Mario in golfing attire on it, the branding of the game, and a little My Nintendo flap so you know it’s a collector’s item, kinda.
Video GamesCNET

Controller drift killed my love affair with the Nintendo Switch

I've been playing video games since I was five years old, but the Nintendo Switch was the first console I ever truly fell in love with. I adored the SNES, of course. And the PlayStation 2. I was a huge fan of the Xbox 360. But that love was mostly inspired by the games I played on them: A Link to the Past, Metal Gear Solid 2, Halo 3. I don't remember ever truly looking at the box of components sitting underneath my television and getting googly eyed.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Manga Offers Up a Big Pro Hero Update

When it comes to the My Hero Academia manga, fans know things have been wild for awhile now. The series may be happy-go-lucky with its fifth season, but a dark shadow has crept over Izuku in the manga. With society falling apart, the boy is doing his best to keep pro heroes in the right, and a new update promises to make Izuku's goal attainable at last.
ComicsAnime News Network

J-Novel Club Adds 11 New Light Novels, Manga

Company adds 9 novels, 2 manga including Reborn to Master the Blade, My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered. J-Novel Club announced 11 new titles at its panel at the Anime Expo Lite 2021 event on Saturday:. Title: Maddrax (a J-Novel Pulp title) Author(s): Various authors, cover art by Nestor...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

My Nintendo Now Offering Mario Golf: Super Rush Wallpaper Set

Enjoying Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch? Now you can give your personal devices a golfing green makeover!. My Nintendo is now offering a new wallpaper set that features the game’s key artwork for 50 platinum coins. As usual, the set include wallpapers in various sizes for PCs plus mobile phones, and will be available for redemption over here until 31 December 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danganronpa Decadence releases on December 3

Spike Chunsoft has announced the release date for Danganronpa Decadence. The compilation comes out on December 3 for North America and Europe. Its release will also celebrate the series’ tenth anniversary. The collection was first announced at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. Danganronpa is a series of games where you...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Cyberpunk Action RPG ‘Punishing: Gray Raven’ Launching on July 16th, Pre-Registration with Rewards Live Now

If you keep tabs on the “buzz" in the world of mobile games, chances are you’re aware of an action RPG from Kuro Game called Punishing: Gray Raven. It’s been out overseas for a couple of years now and has garnered massive praise for its killer story, characters, combat, and post-apocalyptic open world setting. Many have called it the cyberpunk equivelent to Genshin Impact, and if that’s even 50% accurate then consider me majorly sold. Anyway, while folks in other territories have been enjoying Punishing: Gray Raven for a while now, us folks in the West have been wondering when the heck we can get our hands on the game for ourselves. Well today Kuro has finally made it official and they’ve stamped a July 16th date for the release of Punishing: Gray Raven in North America, Europe, South-East Asia, and Australia.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Sword/Shield hosting curry-themed Max Raid Battle event

Just a few moments ago, the latest Max Raid Battle event began in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. There’s a curry theme this time around. Koffing, Wobbuffet, Milcery, Gigantamax Charizard, and Gigantamax Copperajah may appear more frequently. Additionally, a Shiny Gigantamax Copperajah can show up if you’re lucky enough. Defeat a Pokemon in a Max Raid Battle and you’ll receive Bach’s Food Tin in Pokemon Sword or Bob’s Foot Tin in Pokemon Shield.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Download: 8th July (Europe)

Monster Hunter Stories 2! Silver Case 2425! Pictooi!. The latest Nintendo Download update for Europe has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!
RetailNintendo Insider

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Takes To The Skies On Nintendo Switch

Wired Productions and Tomas Sala have confirmed that The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will release on Nintendo Switch next month. This “supercharged and enhanced version” of the original game includes all updates, additional content in The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun’s Folly, and the “significant new expansion,” The Edge of the World.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

PQube and Vewo Interactive are bringing the original Nexomon to Switch

Nexomon: Extinction made it to Switch last year. The original game is now heading to the console as well, PQube and Vewo Interactive announced today. Here’s some information about Nexomon, along with a trailer:. Originally released on mobile with over 1 million downloads to date, ‘Nexomon’ is a return to...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Video: “LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi Team Up for New Adventures”

Nintendo has published a new video with LEGO designers Amy Bennet and Benjamin Ma in which they show you the new ways you can play with LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi. It’s possible to team up with the characters or family and friends, and you’ll earn extra coins when you jump, walk, and stomp at the same time. A new Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is joining the line, along with other products.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Boomerang X review for Nintendo Switch | Back and around again

When it comes to variety, the publisher Devolver Digital has no equal. It has a knack for seeking out developers that like to try new things. Such is the case with Boomerang X. Developed by DANG!, the title is a mix of platformer, FPS, and bullet hell, all mixed into one. My review of Boomerang X is mostly one of joy, save for a few nitpicks here and there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy