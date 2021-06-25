Talkhouse Weekend Playlist: Inside the World of Jaubi
One of my recent favorites, Jaubi’s Nafs At Peace has been featured as Worldwide FM’s album of the week, The Guardian’s global album of the month, and drew a favorable 7.6 on Pitchfork. The album masterfully blends traditional North Indian classical music with contemporary hip-hop beats and other spiritual jazz influences. Bandleader Ali Riaz Baqar opens up on some of the album’s influences and shares some up-and-coming artists in this Talkhouse playlist. Enjoy!www.talkhouse.com