Olympia – The Washington State Redistricting Commission (WSRC) has rolled out the first phase of a publicly available mapping tool. The mapping tool allows for the mapping of state legislative and congressional districts using population estimates from the Washington State Office of Financial Management (OFM). The OFM data are the most accurate population estimates available. However, they are not the official census data the WSRC will use to draw maps this Fall. The official Census data is not available until mid-August.