According to RealtyTrac, San Luis Obispo County ranks 6th in the nation for housing costs (Holden & Bizjak, 2018). However, this situation is somewhat exaggerated because the county’s average wage is below state averages (Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2018). These factors make recruiting employees to the county difficult, necessitating a “grow your own” approach. A question facing local leaders is how to grow the economy and wages to match the high cost of living in San Luis Obispo County. One successful response is SLO Partner’s educational programs that train local citizens in skilled jobs presenting high wage potential in the local market. SLO Partners is an initiative of the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education.