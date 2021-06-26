Oceanfront Hilton Head Property Perfect Family Vacation Home

Cancel
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The moment you take your first steps into this oceanfront estate on Hilton Head Island, it's immediately evident that the property is like none other. An in-ground fountain welcomes visitors up marble steps to the front entry decorated with intricate iron railings and sconces. Coffered ceilings and massive walls of glass windows frame the Atlantic Ocean in Hilton Head's exclusive Sea Pines community.

"It's the perfect home to spend family vacations," said Lindsay Bunting, partner at Sea Pines Real Estate's Harbour Town Cottage.

A palatial oceanfront paradise, this Gold Coast estate boasts more than 7,500-square-feet with 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms — with ample storage space for family and friends. The home boasts a 40-foot living room with flanking stone fireplaces, walls of windows and beautiful built-ins. A spacious family room sits adjacent to the kitchen and looks out over a private pool and beach.

Conversations will converge in a state-of-the-art kitchen. A chef's dream, the kitchen has custom cabinetry, drawers for extra storage and imported marble and granite. There are three dishwashers, microwave/convection oven, Wolf six-burner stove and oven, a sub zero refrigerator with two freezer drawers, two under-the-counter sub zero refrigerator drawers, and a trash compactor.

The expansive master bedroom features the best views of the ocean. The sitting area is the perfect place to take it all in. The master bathroom has a double-entry shower, two separate water closets, wardrobe drawers and cabinets, double vanities, marble floors, a skylight, and a dressing room with an island.

A breathtaking outdoor recreation area with a swimming pool is steps away from Hilton Head's famous pristine beach. Palmetto trees, lush custom-designed landscape plantings offer beauty and privacy. Custom shutters, many new windows and doors, new lighting and a custom horizontal copper roof also add to the list of impressive upgrades of the home's exterior.

The coastal estate is located in an award-winning island resort with easy access to Harbour Town Golf Links — home of the PGA Heritage Golf Tournament — and The Stan Smith Tennis Center. Walking and biking trails wind their way throughout the foot-shaped island in South Carolina. Restaurants, spas and shops are available around the entire island.

Take a virtual tour and learn more at 33SouthBeachLagoon.com.

CONTACT:

Lindsay Bunting Sea Pines Real Estate 843-816-6142 Rltr2Mom@aol.com 33SouthBeachLagoon.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceanfront-hilton-head-property-perfect-family-vacation-home-301320476.html

SOURCE Lindsay Bunting

