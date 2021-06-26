Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Europe To Lead Offshore Decommissioning Market In The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry|Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe is expected to lead the offshore decommissioning market with 55% of the market's growth during 2020-2024. The UK and the UAE are the key markets for the offshore decommissioning market in Europe and are expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period, says Technavio, a leading market research company.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio's report on " Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market has the potential to reach USD 1.77 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%.

Leading Regional Analysis of Offshore Decommissioning Market 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies North America as the second-highest country, where the offshore decommissioning market will have the potential to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2024. Factors such as declining crude oil prices, aging platforms, and growing investments in decommissioning activities will drive the demand of the offshore decommissioning market in North America over the forecast period.

APAC will be the third-highest country, where the offshore decommissioning market will have the potential to reach USD 0.72 billion by 2024. Several offshore projects in APAC are likely to increase the potential for the offshore decommissioning market over the forecast period.

Enquire to know more about the global trends impacting the future of the market. https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44314&type=enquire

Offshore Decommissioning Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the offshore decommissioning market report provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aker Solutions ASA, General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., John Wood Group Plc, Oceaneering International Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Weatherford International Plc

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Offshore Decommissioning Market Size
  • Offshore Decommissioning Market Trends
  • Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Service
  • Market Segmentation by Geography
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

Related Report on Energy Include:

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market- The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market is segmented by technology (3D seismic survey, 2D seismic survey, and 4D seismic survey) and geography ( Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, and North America). Download Free Sample Report

Global Geothermal Drilling Market- The geothermal drilling market is segmented by application (binary plants and steam plants) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/offshore-decommissioning-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-to-lead-offshore-decommissioning-market-in-the-oil--gas-equipment--services-industrytechnavio-301320334.html

SOURCE Technavio

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
787
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Market Research#Market Trends#Uae#Cagr#Apac#Aker Solutions Asa#General Electric Co#Halliburton Co#John Wood Group Plc#Ramboll Group As#Schlumberger Ltd#Technipfmc Plc#Tetra Technologies Inc#Mea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Chloromethanes Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | AkzoNobelN.V, KEMONE, Solvay, DowChemical

Chloromethanes Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Chloromethanes market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Desiccant Dryer Market 2021 – Huge Market Growth Till 2027: Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Desiccant Dryer Market. The Global Desiccant Dryer Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Desiccant Dryer Market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, SPX Flow, Sullair, Quincy, Gardner Denver, Kaeser, Star Compare, Rotorcomp, BEKO Technologies, Risheng, Zeks, Aircel. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Pumpjack Market 2021 Segment & Statistics With Latest Research | Future Development by – Schlumberger Limited, General Electric Company, Weatherford International

Global Pumpjack Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Pumpjack market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Pumpjack market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Pumpjack market report.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Trend Analysis 2021-2025: China Boqi, Alstom S.A., Babcock & Wilcox Company, Ducon Technologies Inc., Chiyoda Corporation, Hamon Research-Cottrell, Hitachi Power System America Ltd

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization market 2020 report analyses the present industry situations on a broad scale to provide the industry trends, market size and growth estimates. The key details related to Flue Gas Desulfurization market share, drivers, vital market segments, development opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, Flue Gas Desulfurization market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. A comprehensive view of Flue Gas Desulfurization industry chain structure, major manufacturers, and Flue Gas Desulfurization supply/demand scenario are covered at depth. In addition to this, the company details of Flue Gas Desulfurization manufacturers, their business strategies, growth aspects and Flue Gas Desulfurization market constraints are discussed in this study. This record comprehensively analyses the existing Flue Gas Desulfurization market segments as well as the emerging segments which can predict the forecast Flue Gas Desulfurization market development 2020-2027.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Coiled Tubing Market 2021 Research & Output With Latest Research | Future Development by – Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Co, Baker Hughes Inc.

Global Coiled Tubing Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Coiled Tubing market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Coiled Tubing market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Coiled Tubing market report.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Oil & Gas Corrosion Protection Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Oil & Gas Corrosion Protection market is forecast to reach USD 12.50 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Over the projected period, the market is expected to experience substantial growth, mainly due to the growing need for transportation and supply infrastructure in the O&G sector. This growth may be attributed to the extra advantages that epoxy-based coatings provides like reliability and strength. North America and MEA together acquired more than half of the total global market share. Rapid expansion of the infrastructure and technical developments in the O&G sector are anticipated to augment demand further over the coming years.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Environmental Sensor and Monitors Market 2021 Industry Growth and Forecast Analysis Report till 2029 | Agilent Technologies, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Honeywell International

The market research report on the global Environmental Sensor and Monitors industry provides a comprehensive study of the various techniques and materials used in the production of Environmental Sensor and Monitors market products. Starting from industry chain analysis to cost structure analysis, the report analyzes multiple aspects, including the production and end-use segments of the Environmental Sensor and Monitors market products. The latest trends in the Environmental Sensor and Monitors industry have been detailed in the report to measure their impact on the production of Environmental Sensor and Monitors market products. With the present market standards revealed, the Environmental Sensor and Monitors market research report has also illustrated the latest strategic developments and patterns of the market players in an unbiased manner. The report serves as a presumptive business document that can help the purchasers in the global Environmental Sensor and Monitors market plan their next courses towards the position of the market’s future.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Aluminum Billets Series 1000 Market 2021 Industry Analysis – UC Rusal, Chalco, Rio Tinto, Hongqiao Group

Global Aluminum Billets Series 1000 Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 includes an in-sight study of the market covering valuable insight into the current state of the local and global markets. The report focuses on market size, industry-particular process, product type, players, and production & consumption analysis considering major factors, cost structure. The report covers both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to develop this research report. The research report of the global Aluminum Billets Series 1000 market renders a detailed analysis of the growth stimulants and opportunities that will drive industry expansion in the forecast period 2021-2026.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Industry To 2026 - By Category, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Report.The cordless vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period 2021-2026.The rising awareness about cleanliness among the consumers and the ease of the cleaning process is creating heavy demand for vacuum cleaners. North America and Europe contribute to the largest share of the market. APAC is observing a higher growth rate due to a rise in disposable income and increasing health awareness. The growing trend of co-working spaces is driving the growth of cordless vacuum cleaners worldwide. Purchasing power and the standard of living of people across the regions are the major factors impacting the market growth. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the cordless vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period:
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Railcar Leasing Market In Europe | Analyzing Growth In Specialized Finance Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 254.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the railcar leasing market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

FREYR AS And Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination

FREYR AS, a Norway-based developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. ("Alussa Energy") (ALUS) , a Cayman Island exempted special purpose acquisition company, announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination, which is effective today, was approved at the special meeting of shareholders of Alussa Energy on June 30, 2021.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Condition Monitoring Equipment Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, FLIR Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Condition Monitoring Equipment processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Ready To Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market In Europe | $ 2.24 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.24 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market In North America To Grow By $ 3.56 Billion During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical logistics market in North America is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Online Tutoring Services Market In The US To Grow By $ 16.46 Billion During 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 16.45 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online tutoring services market in the US to register a CAGR of over 12%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Digital Photo Frame Market Growth Analysis In Consumer Electronics Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 62.10 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the digital photo frame market to register a CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy