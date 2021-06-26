Director at Wyndham Lawn says goodbye

Ed Gargala, residential service director at Wyndham Lawn,will be retiring after an almost 43-year career in the field. He started as a childcare worker, became a social worker, and was recruited as a director by Jim Coder, CEO of New Directions of which Wyndham Lawn is a part of. He said he's looking forward to snowy days where he doesn't have to shovel his driveway to get to the kids, because he knows they're in good hands. (photo by Benjamin Joe)

LOCKPORT — After 33-years of service at Wyndham Lawn – in three different roles – Ed Gargala still maintains his health and compassion, but with that comes the insight that his staff, caring and professional as always, deserve to be given an open field to grow where their genius can unfold.

Starting off as a child care worker – now called a youth support specialist – on July 10, 1978, Gargala worked closely with the children at Wyndham Lawn in the capacity of what could be regarded as a substitute parent.

“In that job you were working right next to the kids. You guided them through their day. You are a substitute parent, one could say, but in our model it’s a professional concept,” Gargala said. “To become one here, all you need is a high school diploma. We prefer a bachelor’s degree, I had a bachelor’s degree when I was doing it, but that’s the job of the person who’s the closest with the kids.”

Gargala spoke of the many changes the profession has gone through. He’s left Wyndham lawn two times, but was always recruited back with more experience, as well as empathy for the children and families he’s charged with.

“A million things have changed. The world of social welfare has moved forward, and we moved with it. We’re very proud of the fact,” he said. “When I first got here, it had actually moved to a modern treatment center under Mike Moran, the executive director at the time. He had moved it from the model of a orphanage concept to a treatment concept.”

Gargala said he’s always maintained the stance that Wyndham Lawn is not somewhere for kids to grow up in. This is not an orphanage, he said, these kids have families that they are going to connect with them, whether it's their existing family – which is often the case – or another.

Not that it’s an easy road.

“It’s the management of human behavior, and it’s always been a challenge,” he said. “Like many different agencies, we face delinquent kids. Kids with very difficult situations, and it doesn’t produce children who know how to stay within the rules, often. There can be that perception that it’s the worse it ever been, but the world’s always been worse than before. … We have kids with challenging problems and it’s not like you can wrap your arms around them and fix them.”

Gargala left the agency to continue his own education, he achieved a masters in education and another in social work. He took a job at Child & Adolescent Treatment Services, but in 1992 he was recruited back to work as a social worker for eight years. Later he was hired at Gateway Longview to be their director.

“Then Mr. Coder, who is one of my best friends and just a very respected colleague, recruited me to come back here,” Gargala said. “So, it was very much like coming home.”

James Coder, CEO of New Directions of which Wyndham Lawn is a part of, said that Gargala would be missed.

“For me it’s been an honor and pleasure to work with Ed all these years,” Coder said. “Ed is the consummate professional and has been completely dedicated to the mission of the organization and I’m really struck by his commitment to the kids we’re serving and the families of those kids. Ed always does whatever it takes to meet the needs of what can be a challenging population.”

What will he do in retirement?

“Anything I want!” Gargala said with a laugh. He walked out of the administration building with the air of someone who’s done his work, but is satisfied knowing those who come after him will continue it with the same manner and dedication he’s conducted.

“Don’t be just an observer,” he said. “Try to treat the next person with respect. I do believe even in these difficult times, you have to be a historian about it. You have to see that societal change sometimes takes 50 years. … It takes time to move forward. I guess my words of wisdom would be to try not to get discouraged, keep working, don’t stop working and you owe it to somebody.”

Gargala will be retiring on July 2.