FTC orders 7-Eleven, Marathon to divest over 200 retail fuel outlets

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Trade Commission on Friday ordered 7-Eleven to sell over 200 retail outlets following its $21 billion acquisition of the Speedway fuel chain from Marathon Petroleum. Marathon Petroleum, which owned the Speedway chain, and 7-Eleven, owned by Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd, announced last month they had...

Marathon, OHDayton Daily News

7-Eleven, Marathon agree to divest hundreds of stores in Speedway acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission has announced that 7-Eleven Inc., and Marathon Petroleum Corp., have agreed to divest from locations in almost 300 markets. The agreement was reached after competition concerns were raised over news that 7-Eleven would acquire the Enon-based Speedway convenience store chain from Marathon. The agreement is related...
