ISU professor emerita publishes new book on Indigenous education

First, I would like to thank the Idaho State Journal for the opportunity to share my latest book on the topic of Indigenous education, “Culturally Relevant Teaching: Making Space for Indigenous Peoples in the Schoolhouse,” published by Rowman & Littlefield (2021), a company well-known for their focus on education. I am a professor emerita of Idaho State University and taught at ISU for 29 years in the College of Education prior to my retirement in 2014. In terms of academic credentials, I have a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education; master’s degree in reading with additional certification in special education, learning disabilities and behavioral disorders; and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction with emphasis in teacher education. I have additional specialties in multicultural education and American Indian education.