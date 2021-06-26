Unique! There’s A Brand New Hand Rolled Ice Cream Shop In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

My Friday was awesome... I need a drink! I kicked off the morning on the Asbury Park Boardwalk with Lou & Shannon. It's always a treat getting to work with the Jersey Shore Morning Show. We literally sit on the boardwalk, talk on the radio, and laugh with listeners who stop by. You can't beat it! After wrapping things up on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, I made my way to another legendary Jersey Shore boardwalk, the Seaside Heights boardwalk. I had the great pleasure of broadcasting LIVE with Bud Light at Beachcomer Bar & Grill. We were giving away tickets to Bud Light Beach in Atlantic City, which is the biggest Jersey Shore summer party! The setup at Beachcomer was sweet and I'm truly thankful I get to do what I love at some of the coolest Jersey Shore spots.