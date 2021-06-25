What’s No. 17?

Sixteen holds a special place in our society. We sing and dance about it in tunes such as, “Sweet Little 16”, “Sixteen Candles” and “You’re Only 16.” Driver’s licenses and first dates often coincide with being 16. Now the number 16 has a more serious implication. Our president, our commander-in-chief, our head of state, gave Vladimir Putin 16 cyber attack areas that are strictly off limits. Biden played chess with Putin, gave him the first move and lost all his 16 pieces on the board. Hard as it is to pick on just one awful mistake, of all this administration’s blunders this one deserves a special look.