A case for local government term limits

By Claudia Ortega
Idaho State Journal
 16 days ago

Government, like most things, works best when there is appropriate balance. I believe this is especially true of city and county governments where the issues can be made quite transparent and understandable for local voters should their elected officials choose to do so. Locally, people actually live the results of governmental decision “close to home” in an “upfront and personal” way as they go about their daily routines and strive to better themselves and provide for their families.

