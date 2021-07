Beware old history books, sometimes they are about as accurate as a Facebook meme. One such book that comes up from time to time is “History of the State of Idaho” by Cornelius James Brosnan, published in 1918. As Judith Nielsen of the University of Idaho wrote, the volume was, “a book designed as a textbook for high school freshmen.” Other editions were published in 1926, 1935 and 1948, but we will get to that soon enough.