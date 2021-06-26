Chicago's Lake Shore Drive renamed for Jean Baptiste Point DuSable
CHICAGO — Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive it is. Or rather, will soon be. Two years after a South Side alderman introduced an ordinance to rebrand the landmark Chicago Lake Shore Drive to honor DuSable because he was upset he didn’t hear the Black founder of Chicago mentioned during a river boat tour, the City Council on Friday ended months of racially charged debate by adopting a compromise to make it so.www.bakersfield.com