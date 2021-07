Amid a surge of interest in private schools, homeschooling, learning pods, and other educational alternatives, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case that could eliminate a major legal barrier to educational choice programs across the country. The case, Carson v. Makin, centers around Maine’s “tuitioning” system, the nation’s second-oldest school choice program. Since 1873, this system has paid parents in towns too small to support a public school to send their children to a school of their choice—public or private. For more than a century, that included religious schools. But under a misguided legal opinion in 1980, Maine began disqualifying religious schools from its tuitioning system.