How many great ideas have you had that you let float away before committing them to paper or some other memory device? Is this thought too discomforting to entertain?. This past year of challenges has filled so many of us with great ideas — new ways of looking at old problems, innovations to meet the needs of the moment, a revisioning of our futures in a world in which the hours of our lives have become so much more precious than ever before. If we could hold on to and act on all the ideas we’ve had for the future this year, we’d all have a life’s work planned out for us.