Who gets to speak?

It is difficult to represent people who are often unable to raise their voices for their interests. They feel it is futile to speak because they are seldom noticed, let alone heard. People who expect they will have to abide with whatever comes along. I know people who do not vote because they believe society is stacked to ignore their needs and situations. I ran for City Council two years ago primarily because people in these circumstances approached me and pleaded for me to run because “we need you to speak for us.”