A Ray of Hope in Chaotic Times

By Marketplace
San Francisco Examiner
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in these chaotic and perilous times, there is reason for hope. Humanity finds itself at a major crossroads: Do we choose the path of selfish separatism and inequality based on greed and competition, leading to the destruction of ourselves and planet Earth; or the path of cooperation and sharing leading to global peace and prosperity?

