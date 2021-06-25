Cheyenne East’s speech and debate team brings home honors
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s speech and debate team earned a variety of awards from the recent National Speech and Debate Tournament. The tournament was held virtually June 14-18 and represented the largest national tournament in history, with nearly 7,000 competitors from around the country. East High competitor Jayden Roccaforte was crowned the national champion in Poetry, making him Wyoming’s first ever back-to-back national champion and East High’s third national champion ever.www.wyomingnews.com