Keeping cool: Heat, starting gun the biggest trials tests

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
Times Daily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Hurdler Sydney McLaughlin's knee was bloody. Lined up three lanes outside of her, Nnenya Hailey was so hot, she looked to the stands and begged for water.

Eugene, ORABC News

Cool running: Sisson shines in heat to win 10,000 at trials

EUGENE, Ore. -- Nobody could blame Emily Sisson for wanting to get this over with as quickly as possible. On a sweltering Saturday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, the 29-year-old runner borrowed her husband's sunglasses, got out to the front early and set a meet record in the 10,000 meters. She finished in 31:03.82 to earn a trip to the Tokyo Games.
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

How to Keep Babies and Aquariums Cool During the Montana Heat Wave

Everyone is complaining about the unusually high three digit temperatures in Montana and across the Northwest, I've seen a lot of whining about ruined gardens, lawns, and flower beds. People are trying to keep themselves, and their pets, cool during these 90 plus degree days, but don't forget about your fish. And it's tough to cool down suffering newborns and infants who can't stay hydrated with water. It sucks for everyone. In fact, more than 90% of Montana is facing "abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions" according to the local news.
ShoppingPosted by
106.9 KROC

The Fans & Misters Keeping Us Cool This Summer

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Don’t let the heat keep you from enjoying your patio, garage, and other outdoor spaces. Fans and misters are a perfect way to cool off and carry on with your regular outside activities. Check out our top picks!
Washington Statesunnysidesun.com

Reminder to keep pets cool during heat wave

PULLMAN — The early-summer heat wave throughout the Pacific Northwest continues to create potentially dangerous conditions for pets, warn veterinarians at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “Dogs and cats do not sweat like humans,” said Raelynn Farnsworth, interim director of WSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. “Instead, they pant and...
discoverestevan.com

Keeping the Animals Cool During Extreme Heat

As a heatwave approaches, special attention needs to be given to some of the furrier friends that could suffer in the heat. Estevan Humane Society has been preparing for the heatwave, with kiddy pools filled with water and frozen treats to keep the animals cool. Michaela Pho, the shelter's director,...
KidsNews 12

Summer camps take extra precautions to keep kids cool due to heat

It may be the first day at some summer camps, but they're already taking extra precautions to keep kids cool due to the heat and humidity. The CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Christina Vitoria, says they are giving kids extra water breaks, extra pool time and letting them go canoeing or kayaking on the lake.
PoliticsTimes Daily

Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — At the Seaview Hotel, a vast and once impersonal ballroom has become a refuge — a shared space of hope and sorrow where grieving families comfort each other during the agonizing wait for news of relatives trapped inside a collapsed Miami condo building. Copyright 2021...
Georgia StateTimes Daily

Ambulance response delayed in fatal Georgia lightning strike

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — It took more than twice as long as normal for an ambulance to reach an Alabama girl who died after being struck by lightning on a coastal Georgia island in June. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
LifestylePost-Journal

Get Your Body, Mind, Equipment Ready For Archery Season

In 81 days opening day of the 2021 archery season will be here for local hunters. Growing up it was always an Oct. 15 start day, but the change to start on Oct. 1 has allowed some early season action catching bucks while they are still in the late-summer patterns for the most part.
GolfTimes Daily

Jim Furyk shoots 64 to take 2-shot lead in US Senior Open

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The combination of wind, heat and humidity made it difficult to go low at the U.S. Senior Open on Friday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GolfTimes Daily

Munoz takes 1-shot lead in wide-open John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz tried to imagine what Saturday at the John Deere Classic would have felt like without electronic scoreboards around the golf course. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Bolts Towards Bear-watching Group

Grizzly bears are fast. Very fast. Just look at this large bear patrolling his favorite watering hole in Katmai National Park and Preserve. He's placidly padding around one minute, and a split second later he's charging along the water towards the person holding the camera at twenty miles an hour. Just looking at the footage is enough to raise the hair on your neck.
