Keeping cool: Heat, starting gun the biggest trials tests

Everyone is complaining about the unusually high three digit temperatures in Montana and across the Northwest, I've seen a lot of whining about ruined gardens, lawns, and flower beds. People are trying to keep themselves, and their pets, cool during these 90 plus degree days, but don't forget about your fish. And it's tough to cool down suffering newborns and infants who can't stay hydrated with water. It sucks for everyone. In fact, more than 90% of Montana is facing "abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions" according to the local news.