ZZ Top Plot Extensive 2021-22 North American Tour

By Bryan Rolli
 15 days ago
ZZ Top will make their return to the road next month, kicking off an extensive North American tour that will run through early 2022. The Texas blues-rock trio will begin its trek, titled A Celebration of ZZ Top, on July 16 in Manchester, Iowa. They’ll play through the end of the year, then pick up again in April 2022 and conclude the tour on May 14 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. The band plans to add more dates to the itinerary.

ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
