Swearing in EOSC's newest regent
Friday of last week was a good day as I was requested to swear in Leland Walker as the newest member to Eastern Oklahoma State College's Board of Regents. What made this so special is the fact that Leland and I attended EOSC together many years ago. We were friends then and remained friends all these years. As I think back to all those years ago, who could have imagined that one of us would be swearing in the other as EOSC's newest Board of Regents member.