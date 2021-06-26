Cancel
Swearing in EOSC's newest regent

By State Rep. Jim Grego District 17
Poteau Daily News & Sun
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday of last week was a good day as I was requested to swear in Leland Walker as the newest member to Eastern Oklahoma State College’s Board of Regents. What made this so special is the fact that Leland and I attended EOSC together many years ago. We were friends then and remained friends all these years. As I think back to all those years ago, who could have imagined that one of us would be swearing in the other as EOSC's newest Board of Regents member.

UCR’s newest additions to the campus

