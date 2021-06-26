Swearing in EOSC's newest regent

Before in-person instruction was officially ceased during March 2020, construction zones were a common sight on campus. From the construction projects occurring on the outskirts of campus to the building of the Student Success Center near the Highlander Union Building, students were familiarized with the blue fences that would all-too-often increase walking distance across campus by at least a few minutes. Though the last completed project that students may remember is the art installation outside of the Art Building with signs reading “Change,” there are a few new additions to the UCR campus that have been completed since or will be completed by the in-person return this fall.