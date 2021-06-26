Cancel
Louisiana State

LA police find mother of newborn boy left in park trashcan

By KC Wildmoon
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySJDA_0afeyzAn00

A 22-year-old woman from Guatemala was arrested this week after investigators determined that she abandoned a newborn baby boy in a restroom trashcan earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said that the woman, who won’t be identified for her own “safety and protection,” was charged with cruelty to a child likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

The infant was found by a visitor to Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park in Lynwood on June 11. The visitor entered the restroom “and heard what she described as a whimpering noise coming from the trashcan,” the sheriff’s department said at the time.

The sheriff’s department launched an investigation, releasing surveillance footage on June 16 that showed two woman detectives said were persons of interest. Further investigation located the two women at a nearby apartment building, and they admitted they were the people seen in the video.

One of the women, a 22-year-old, told police she gave birth to the boy on June 9 and discarded him out of fear. She said no one knew she was pregnant — the result of a rape in Guatemala — because she had come to the United States illegally two months earlier.

The second woman had no knowledge of the pregnancy, police said, and was not charged.

The 22-year-old Guatemalan woman is being held on $100,000 bond.

The baby was said to be in stable condition, with multiple requests to adopt him pouring in.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the 'Crime Stories with Nancy Grace' podcast:

[Featured image: Still from surveillance footage released by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department]

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the "Most Wanted" across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, "caught-on-video," tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

