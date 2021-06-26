Alan J. Piorkowski, 58, of Hartford, formerly of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Born in New Britain, son of Jane (Korza) Piorkowski of Newington and the late Ronald F. Piorkowski, he lived in New Britain most of his life and attended the local schools. Alan went on from school to earn his HVAC license. Alan was mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on cars. Al enjoyed buying and selling on EBay. He was especially interested in fine watches. Alan was an animal lover and was extremely compassionate, especially when it came to caring for his dad when he became ill.