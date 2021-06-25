Is Your Garage Door Open?

Customers at a bar and grill were left baffled after they witnessed a mother allegedly leaving her baby in the care of strangers she had only just met. But that wasn’t even the worst part, believe it or not. Authorities say the woman returned hours later completely wasted. Seeing the drunken state she was in, the people who had been watching the child refused to hand her the baby fearing that he may be harmed due to her recklessness.