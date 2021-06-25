Is Your Garage Door Open?
On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the Ione Police Department took a burglary report of a stolen firearm. The firearm was taken from a garage where the garage door had been left open during the night. The Ione Police Department is reminding residents to make sure and secure your garage door at night. This was a crime of opportunity. In Ione, Officers will contact residents when they find open garage doors at night. For questions or concerns, contact Ione PD at (209) 274-2456.www.ledger.news