Aultman warns patients of privacy breach

NORMAL — Carle Health on Saturday made patients aware of a vendor security breach affecting patients of Carle Cancer Institute Normal, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal. On April 29, Elekta, a data storage vendor, informed Carle Health that they experienced a security incident on various dates between April 2 and April 20, according to a news release from Carle Health. Upon learning of this incident, Elekta launched an investigation and contacted law enforcement. On April 22, their investigation confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to Elekta’s system containing protected health information from Carle Cancer Institute Normal. On May 26, Elekta shared the results of their investigation with CCIN. At this time, Elekta has no indication information was disclosed publicly or used for any other fraudulent purpose, the news release said.