Aultman warns patients of privacy breach

The private data of thousands of NHS patients has been wrongly shared with strangers, including a case where a person’s HIV status was released, The Independent has learned.In one example, strangers turned up at a woman’s door to let her know her private details, including her home address, had been mistakenly sent to other patients.In some cases the NHS has had to pay thousands of pounds in compensation because of the errors, which, having come to light, will shake confidence in the health system’s ability to handle patient data responsibly.The latest statistics from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) show that...