Free MLB Picks For Today 6/25/2021

The Philadelphia Phillies (41-43) will collide with the Chicago Cubs (43-44) in the finale of a series at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. Philadelphia bowed to the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of a series after a 3-8 loss on Wednesday. However, the Phillies won the first two installments of a series to take the lead over the Cubs at 13-3 in the opener on Monday and 15-10 in Game 2 on Tuesday. Last time out, the Philadelphia Phillies scored three runs in the 6th innings already heading to a 3-8 defeat with 6 base hits and one error. Starter Zack Wheeler went 5.2 innings and took the loss after allowing four earned runs on eight base hits with a walk and struck out six Chicago batters. Left Fielder Andrew McCutchen acquired a one-run score on one hit with two RBIs while Right Fielder Bryce Harper made a run on one base hit with an RBI in the loss. Catcher J.T. Realmuto added one run with a double in the losing effort for the Phillies.