Free MLB Picks For Today 6/25/2021
Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Pick Prediction 6/26/2021. Indians at Twins—MLB pick is Cleveland Indians +139. On the hill for Cleveland is Sam Hentges. The lefthander in his past start allowed no earned runs and two hits over five innings in a win against he Pirates. Team is 4-1 in his five starts. Kenta Maeda counters for the Twins. He has faced the Indians twice this year allowing eight earned runs with four homers in 10 2/3rd innings. Maeda does not go deep into games with 5 1/3rd innings his longest stint in six past starts. That exposes a Minnesota bullpen with an ERA of 5.89 with teams batting .285 on this unit past ten games. Play Cleveland +139.www.tonyspicks.com