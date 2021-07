Flint Twp. — When it comes to extreme runners at Linden County Park, it’s hard to beat Clara Fowler, 5, and her younger sister Arden Fowler, 3. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Wednesday Night Races at the Park weren’t held last year for the first time since they became a fixture at Linden County Park during the summer of 2002, but that didn’t stop the sisters.