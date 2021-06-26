What Rachael Brister wants to do this summer

For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing. Walk into a queer event or the latest restaurant opening in Seattle, and you’ll most likely spot Rachael Brister, a Seattle tastemaker with more than 25 years working and volunteering in and with the LGBTQ+ community. Brister’s professional life includes being the executive director of Three Dollar Bill Cinema, the non-profit organization that produces The Seattle Queer Film Festival and The Seattle Transgender Film Festival; work with the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA); starting her own PR agency in 2018; and her current work as VP of Marketing & Communications for Five Senses Reeling, an LGBTQ marketing, events, and promotions company. This summer, Brister is excited to make up for lost time and plans to enjoy the sights, tastes, and smells that a Seattle summer has to offer.