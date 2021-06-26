Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

Last week, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin said that the incident involving the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender in the Black Sea could have triggered a global conflict, and it would have resulted in a war that the West knows it couldn’t win. Russia’s close encounter with the British warship, which was quickly followed by another incident involving a Dutch Navy vessel, came shortly before the annual Sea Breeze drills began in the Black Sea. This year’s installment of the naval exercises, which is being led by the United States and Ukraine, involved participants from around the world.