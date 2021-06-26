Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

investing.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page report https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/assessments/Prelimary-Assessment-UAP-20210625.pdf, released...

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Ufos#Reuters#American#Congress#U S Navy#Uap#National Intelligence#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFO
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Militarywcn247.com

Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO warships and military planes have conducted Black Sea drills in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability. The Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers set to wrap up Saturday followed a confrontation between Russia’s military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month. The captain of the USS Ross, a U.S. Navy destroyer that took part in the drills, said the participating nations wanted “to demonstrate to everybody, the international community, that no one nation can claim the Black Sea or any international body of water.” The Russian military conducted parallel drills in the Black Sea and southwestern Russia, with warplanes practicing bombing runs.
Military19fortyfive.com

How Iran Would Try and Sink the U.S. Navy in a War: Lots of Missiles

In 2009, it became clear that China had developed a mobile medium-range ballistic missile called the DF-21D designed to sink ships over 900 miles away. This then-nascent technical achievement gave rise to a still-ongoing debate over the survivability of the U.S.’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, as the DF-21D outranged the strike planes serving on carrier decks. This further compelled the U.S. Navy to introduce anti-ballistic missile capability to its destroyers and cruisers in the form of the SM-3 missile.
Military19fortyfive.com

It Would Be Chaos: What Happens if the U.S. Navy Went to War with Iran?

On July 21, 1987, a gigantic 414,000-ton supertanker entered the Persian Gulf with an unusually prominent escort—a U.S. Navy missile cruiser and three frigates. The narrow straits of the Persian Gulf had become a shooting gallery due to the Iran-Iraq War, still raging seven years after Iraq’s surprise invasion of Iran in 1980. As Iran counterattacked into Iraqi territory, Baghdad—supplied and armed by the Soviet Union, France, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia—began blasting Iranian oil tankers with missiles, often with assistance from U.S. surveillance assets.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Russian fighter jets intercept US Navy plane over Black Sea

A pair of Russian Su-30SM fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense tweeted, “#Footage On July 6 in the evening, two #Su30SM fighters of the Russian #BlackSeaFleet’s maritime aviation & air defence on-duty forces were scrambled for escorting a Boeing #P8Poseidon aircraft over the #BlackSea #RussianAirForce #AirEscort #RussianPlanes #AircraftScramble.”
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The F-23 Stealth Fighter: The Deadly Plane the Air Force Said ‘No’ To

The Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) competition, staged at the end of the Cold War, yielded a pair of remarkable fighter designs. The United States would eventually select the F-22 Raptor, widely acknowledged as the most capable air superiority aircraft of the early twenty-first century. The loser, the YF-23, now graces museums in Torrance, California and Dayton, Ohio.
Military19fortyfive.com

Does Russia Want a War with NATO In the Black Sea?

Last week, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin said that the incident involving the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender in the Black Sea could have triggered a global conflict, and it would have resulted in a war that the West knows it couldn’t win. Russia’s close encounter with the British warship, which was quickly followed by another incident involving a Dutch Navy vessel, came shortly before the annual Sea Breeze drills began in the Black Sea. This year’s installment of the naval exercises, which is being led by the United States and Ukraine, involved participants from around the world.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

U.S. Air Force detonates hypersonic missile warhead in test

July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force successfully detonated a hypersonic missile warhead for the first time this week, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., announced. The prototype warhead, designed for the in-development Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon -- a hypersonic missile -- was detonated for the first time in a ground test on Wednesday, The Drive reported.
Military19fortyfive.com

Could the U.S. Navy Destroy North Korea?

How can the U.S. Navy destroy North Korea should Washington give the word?. Or at least it stands little chance of doing so by its lonesome barring improbable circumstances. What the navy can do is contribute to a joint or multinational campaign that destroys the Northern regime or its armed forces. But even that would involve perils, hardships and steep costs.
Military19fortyfive.com

Was an Israeli F-35 Hit by a Russian-Made Missile in Syria?

The F-35 is one of the world’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter multirole fighter aircraft, and it is now in service with several different air and naval services around the world. F-35 Hit By a Missile?. One such operator is Israel, and in 2017 rumors emerged that an Israeli F-35 had...
Washington Statetucsonpost.com

US Military Urges Washington to Heed Warnings on China

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. military intelligence official is voicing concern that key policymakers and lawmakers may not be taking the threat posed by China seriously enough. For much of this year, officials with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat from a rising China, from its growing military might to what they describe as Beijing's ever bolder forays into cyberspace and brazen espionage campaigns.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....
Aerospace & Defensehometownnewsbrevard.com

FAA signs commercial space agreement with the Air Force

STATEWIDE — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of the Air Force have signed an agreement aimed at eliminating red tape while protecting public safety during commercial space activities at ranges operated by the U.S. Space Force. “Assured access to space is vital to our national security,” said...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Russian Supersonic Bombers Are Training for War Against NATO in the Black Sea

Last week, the United States Navy and more than thirty international partners began taking part in the annual Exercise Sea Breeze, which took place in the Black Sea – and Russia is none too pleased. In addition to conducting tests of its S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems in the Krasnodar Region, on Wednesday Russia announced that Tu-22M3 bombers performed a scheduled patrol flight over the neutral waters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy