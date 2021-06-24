County Crime Report: June 26

June 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:37 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at Freedom Fitness on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect striking a victim on the face and body. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:39 a.m., police responded to a residence on Pineridge Drive following a report of a suspect striking a victim on the face and chest. The case is inactive.

June 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Arbor Road following a report of a suspect breaking the front window of a house, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:08 p.m., police responded to a residence on Starlight Drive following a report of a suspect damaging the front left tire of a Chevrolet Equinox, valued at $120. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:05 a.m., police responded to a place of worship on Wild Cherry Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing an orange Husqvarna push mower, valued at $150, and a yellow and white Cub Cadet riding lawn mower, valued at $1,300. The case is active. The case is active.

June 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:51 p.m., police responded to Cathy’s Clippers on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect entering a victim’s vehicle and taking $10 and blood pressure medication, valued at $4. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on Short Street following a report of a suspect taking 42 ceramic tiles,, valued at $200, ten checks and a bank book. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:31 p.m., police responded to the parking lot at the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect setting a Chrysler Sebring on fire. The damage to the Chrysler was $800, the paint and side of a Dodge Ram 1500 was damaged at $5,000 and a Chevrolet Silverado is considered a total loss at $16,000. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Crescent Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a check book and writing false checks for a total of $1,459.16. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:04 a.m., police responded to a residence on Dogwood Lane following a report of a suspect stealing many different camping supply items, valued at $1,000, a Black and Decker power tool set, valued at $200, a Sun Dolphin kayak, valued at $250, a Kenwood stereo system, valued at $750, a Deer camera, valued at $50, a window AC unit, valued at $350, and a shop light, valued at $50. The case is active.

June 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:06 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a cellphone, valued at $600, and a cellphone case, valued at $20. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:38 p.m., police responded to a commercial building on Mill Road following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s two Stihl chainsaws, valued at $600, a Dewalt impact driver, valued at $100, a Dewalt flashlight, valued at $100, and a chain and lock, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect slashing four tires on a gold Honda, valued at $250, and damaging the vehicle side skirt, valued at $100, and hubcap, valued at $30. The case is inactive.

June 24

CANDOR — At 4:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Line Road following a report of a suspect talking a Fun Finder Travel Trailer bumper, valued at $4,000. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 5:12 p.m., deputies responded to a sidewalk on Ellerbe Grove Church Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s Chevy Impala and stealing an ATP-15 and AR-15, valued at $1,100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:13 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lassiter Road following a report of a suspect taking Air Pods, valued at $200, an Apple iPhone 8 Plus, valued at $650, and $30 in cash. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:27 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Green Cedar Lane following a report of a suspect making unauthorized transactions from a victim’s account totaling $2,497.81. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 2:52 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Broadleaf Drive following a report of a suspect stealing an Acura, valued at $2,000, from a yard. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 9:28 a.m., deputies responded to the woods on Derby Road following a report of dogs killing four sheep, valued at $1,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 2:47 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pat Peg Lane following a report of a suspect taking a window AC unit, valued at $150. The case is active.

