Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Multifamily property price gains accelerate in May

By Michael Rudy
yieldpro.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report from Real Capital Analytics (RCA) said that multifamily property prices rose 10.1 percent in the year to May as part of a general rise in commercial real estate prices. This represented the largest year-over-year increase in multifamily property prices since March 2020. Defining the index. Real Capital Analytics...

yieldpro.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Real Estate Prices#Commercial Real Estate#Commercial Property#San Francisco#Real Capital Analytics#Rca#Cppi#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateirei.com

Significantly more German commercial real estate transactions on horizon in H2 2021

Approximately €22.9 billion ($27.2 billion) was invested in German commercial property during first half 2021, according to Savills. At around €13 billion ($15.4 billion), the investment volume in the second quarter was the second highest of any quarter since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country but remained around 17 percent below the five-year average quarterly volume prior to the pandemic.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Home prices accelerating in areas without mass transit

As more of the country moves to permanent work-from-home arrangements, home prices in car-dependent areas have risen twice as fast as those in transit-accessible areas, according to a recent study by Redfin. The median home-sale price in car-dependent areas, nationwide, has increased 32.8% to a record $418,100 since January 2020,...
Scottsdale, AZazbigmedia.com

Walton forms build-for-rent joint venture with SVN|SFR

Walton Global Holdings USA, a Scottsdale-based global real estate investment and land asset management company with $3.4 billion in assets under management, and SVN | SFR Capital Management (SVN | SFR), a private commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to the single-family build-for-rent housing sector, announced the formation of a joint venture that will construct and operate build-for-rent single-family residential rental home communities nationwide.
House Rentmpamag.com

Yardi Matrix reveals multifamily rent growth forecast

Most markets saw an improvement in rent growth in May, as more states and cities start to reopen thanks to vaccine rollouts. A multifamily report from Yardi Matrix revealed that rent growth was up by 0.88% in May, the largest month-over-month rent gain recorded in the report’s history. Yardi expects this trend to continue in the short term.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Leading Index for Commercial Real Estate "Loses Steam In June"

From Dodge Data Analytics: Dodge Momentum Index Loses Steam In June. Following six months of consecutive gains, the Dodge Momentum Index fell to 165.8 (2000=100) in June, down 5% from the revised May reading of 175.1. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Data & Analytics, is a monthly measure of the first (or initial) report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

Multifamily Deal Analysis: 4 Can’t-Miss Steps to Find a Winning Property

Chiagozie is a board-certified pediatric anesthesiologist. She got started as a real estate investor four years ago, during residency. Through fellowship training and her first few years as an attending physician working full-time, she grew her portfolio to 27 units at its peak. Chiagozie has flipped a property more than...
Albuquerque, NMrebusinessonline.com

Titan Completes 92-Unit Highlands North Multifamily Property in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Titan Development has completed the construction of Highlands North, an apartment community located at 200 Mulberry St. NE in downtown Albuquerque. Lease-up is underway at the 92-unit property, which was built in partnership with Alliance Residential. Greystar will serve as property manager for the community. Situated on...
House Rentirei.com

Multifamily rents rebound in May 2021

Record-setting month-over-month rent increases for apartments in some U.S. markets seem likely to continue until fall. The gateway cities, which have been slower to recover, are showing signs of life again and should see rent growth acceleration into 2022, according to Yardi Matrix. Mounting concerns of an extended inflationary period threaten to pump the brakes on a white-hot recovery.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Home Prices Saw a 14.6% Annual Gain in April

That's the highest gain on record in over 30 years. Check out real estate listings in pretty much any market across the country, and you'll probably notice that home prices are much higher these days than they'd normally be. For sellers, today's red-hot housing market offers a key opportunity to...
Economyeyeonhousing.org

Job Gain Accelerates in June

In June, total payroll employment rose by 850,000 and the unemployment rate was little changed at 5.9%. The June employment data shows strong growth momentum as more than 154 million people are fully vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions on business are lifted. Residential construction employment increased by 15,200 in June, while...
Salt Lake City, UTyieldpro.com

Institutional Property Advisors facilitates suburban Salt Lake City multifamily asset sale

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of Mountain View, a 96-unit multifamily asset in West Valley City, Utah. “The Salt Lake City metropolitan area was one of the few in the nation to add jobs in 2020,” said Danny Shin, IPA senior director. “Employment opportunities helped the metro’s population grow by over 37,700 people last year, which is three times the national rate.” Shin and Brock Zylstra, IPA first vice president, represented the seller, Colrich, and procured the buyer, Clear Capital. Mountain View is Clear Capital’s first acquisition in Utah. “Population growth in the prime renter cohort advanced at an even faster pace,” added Zylstra. “Low inventory and high prices in the single-family home market have also increased the metro’s need for housing.”
Real Estateatlanticcitynews.net

DHS Group Real Estate Completes Acquisition of Multifamily Properties for $53.8 Million: Approved Vice Chairman Fernando Aguirre

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- Thursday, July 1, 2021 -- DHS Real Estate, a privately held Washington, DC-based real estate investment and private equity company, today announced the acquisition of the 1468-unit Park City. Development portfolio from Alton Investments, LLC for a purchase price of $53.8 million, or $89,676 per...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Home Prices Continue to Exhibit Record Gains

According to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, home prices continued to increase in April, as the U.S. National Home Price NSA Index reported a 14.6% annual gain in April, up from 13.3% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 14.4%, up from 12.9% in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy