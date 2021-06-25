Multifamily property price gains accelerate in May

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of Mountain View, a 96-unit multifamily asset in West Valley City, Utah. “The Salt Lake City metropolitan area was one of the few in the nation to add jobs in 2020,” said Danny Shin, IPA senior director. “Employment opportunities helped the metro’s population grow by over 37,700 people last year, which is three times the national rate.” Shin and Brock Zylstra, IPA first vice president, represented the seller, Colrich, and procured the buyer, Clear Capital. Mountain View is Clear Capital’s first acquisition in Utah. “Population growth in the prime renter cohort advanced at an even faster pace,” added Zylstra. “Low inventory and high prices in the single-family home market have also increased the metro’s need for housing.”