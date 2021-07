Does the UNC football program have an advantage in regards to the recruitment of this 5-star 2022 defensive lineman?. It’s no secret that Travis Shaw has been one of the most sought-after prospects in the class of 2022. The Greensboro, North Carolina native brought in 27 scholarship offers during his recruitment process, including some big name programs such as Alabama and Ohio State. As he prepares for his senior season of high school football, Shaw, the No. 9-ranked prospect in the class of 2022 according to 247 Sports Composite, has taken the next step in his recruiting process.