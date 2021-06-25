Mackinac Bridge Walk set for Labor Day after 1 year break

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge Walk is returning this Labor Day after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. The 5-mile-long (8-kilometer-long) suspension bridge linking the Michigan's Lower and Upper Peninsulas will be restricted to foot traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon ET on Sept. 6. Walkers will start from both Mackinaw City and St. Ignace at either end of the span. Participants can start any time between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.