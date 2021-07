Real Salt Lake (4-3-4, 16 points); Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-7-3, 9 points) Man of the Match: Damir Kreilach led the way with his second brace of the year and against Vancouver this season, extending his team-leading goal tally to seven. The Croatian midfielder opened the scoring in the first minute with the third-fastest goal in Club history and then headed in his team-leading seventh of the year early in the second half to double the lead. With his brace he is now tied for the fifth-most goals across all competitions in Real Salt Lake history.