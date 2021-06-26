Cancel
Poteet, TX

Poteet alum Foster relishes Olympic Trials moment

By Sam Fowler
Pleasanton Express
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — One thing can’t be taken away from Poteet grad Ensign Emma Foster, USN: she’s one of America’s best. Foster, who graduated from the US Naval Academy in May after a four-year career for the Midshipmen, threw her hat in the ring for one of three spots on Team USA as a javelin thrower at the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field on Friday. She is believed to be the first Atascosa County representative to make the Olympic Trials.

