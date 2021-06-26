Cancel
Public Health

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. drug regulator on Friday added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use. For each vaccine, the fact sheets for healthcare providers have been revised to include a warning that...

Pfizer
Health
Moderna
FDA
Public Health
Vaccines
Medical & Biotechkisswtlz.com

Pfizer developing COVID vaccine booster as Delta variant spreads

Pfizer announced on Thursday that its COVID vaccine booster shot could further protect individuals from “all currently known variants” of COVID-19 — including the highly transmittable Delta variant. The booster shot is currently undergoing trials, the company said, and has shown “encouraging clinical trial data in a small number of participants in our study.”
Public Healthktwb.com

Sanofi, GSK get Indian approval for late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have received an approval from Indian authorities for a late-stage clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the drugmakers said on Thursday. France’s Sanofi and Britain’s GSK in May kicked off global trials to include more than 35,000 adults to test the...
Medical & Biotechwtvbam.com

AstraZeneca-Amgen drug gets FDA’s speedy review for asthma

(Reuters) – Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Thursday its experimental drug tezepelumab was granted a speedy review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for potential approval as a treatment for asthma, with action expected in the first quarter next year. The medicine, developed along with U.S-based Amgen, showed in trials...
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Pfizer To Ask FDA To OK Third Shot; Also Developing Delta Booster

With data out of Israel showing a decrease in efficacy of its two-jab covid vaccine regimen, Pfizer says it plans in the next few weeks to request emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a third dose. The drugmaker is also developing an updated version of the vaccine to target the delta variant.
Medical & Biotechchaindrugreview.com

Pfizer, BioNTech to seek approval for COVID booster shot

NEW YORK _ Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech will submit data to the Food and Drug Administration in coming weeks supporting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The companies have seen “encouraging data” in the trial of a third dose of their vaccine, they said Thursday. “Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization” against the wild type and Beta variant of the coronavirus.
Portage, MIwtvbam.com

Pfizer looks for emergency approval of COVID-19 booster vaccine

PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Pfizer is preparing to seek an emergency use authorization for a third COVID-19 booster that would help protect against the virus and several variants. According to data from researchers, the third shot, given six months after the second one, would provide up to 10 times...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

FDA Narrows Label To Recommend Use Of Biogen's Aduhelm In Mild Alzheimer's Patients

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares are lower after the company announced an updated label for its recently-approved Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm. What Happened: Biogen, which is partnering with Japan's Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTC:ESALY) for Aduhelm, said the Food and Drug Administration updated the label for the treatment to emphasize the disease stages studied in the clinical trial.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

As Delta Cases Surge, FDA Pressured to Fully Approve COVID Vaccines

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. More and more experts are urging the FDA to grant full approval to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines because it might jump-start the stalled national vaccination program and slow down the surge of the Delta variant infection.
Public HealthNews 12

FDA, CDC rebuke Pfizer's plans for third COVID-19 shot

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in disagreement with Pfizer over plans for a third COVID-19 shot. Pfizer says it's ramping up efforts to develop a third dose that it hopes will better protect people from variants, citing waning immunity from its coronavirus vaccine.
IndustryInternational Business Times

Pfizer Vaccine Booster Shot Not Needed At This Time, CDC And FDA Clarify

Pfizer said a third booster shot could produce 10 times more antibodies than the second shot. The top two federal health agencies say Americans don't need boosters yet. US officials say fully vaccinated people are at low risk of being infected with COVID-19 Two top federal health agencies have insisted...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...

