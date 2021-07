A former daycare provider in Hays has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter stemming from an incident in 2013 in which an 8-week-old baby died. "It's alleged there was an unintentional killing due to recklessness," said Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson Jr. The charges were related to the death of an infant on Aug. 10, 2013, at the Michelle Sarver Day Care Home.